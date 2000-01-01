Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,561
Collection Showcase Part 3 Review
In Part 3, we hit the MAIN display area*and look at the first 3, lowest, shelves. These include Season 3 Autobots, Headmasters, Seekers and more!

https://youtu.be/-ZukZ0JsauA
