Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series SS-72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie) Packaging & Stock Image


Via friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys we have some new stock images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series SS-72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie). We have a closer look at the packaging of this new mold which will be released in the Studio Series Wave 12 Voyager class this year. To top it all, we also can share for you some extra images of both modes. As we can see from the pics, this seems to be a pretty big Voyager figure. You still pre-order this new Starscream mold via our sponsors links below.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie) Packaging & Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



