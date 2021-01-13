|
Transformers Studio Series SS-72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie) Packaging & Stock Image
*we have some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series SS-72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie). We have a closer look at the packaging of this new mold which will be released in the Studio Series Wave 12 Voyager class this year. To top it all, we also can share for you some extra images of both modes. As we can see from the pics, this seems to be a pretty big Voyager figure. You still pre-order this new Starscream mold via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
