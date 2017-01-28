Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,898
Chosen Prime Newsletter 1/28/17
Site sponsor The Chosen Prime have sent through their weekly newsletter. Check out a selection below and read on for the full letter! This week saw several new figures released, including the Astray Blue Frame metal build Gundam, MakeToys Downbeat (MP Jazz), MMC Ocular Max Artifex (MP Hoist), and Toyworld Primorion (MP+ Optimus Prime). Pre-orders opened for a number of World of 3A figures including Ultraman (Suit), Peter Parker / Spiderman, Generation One Classic Optimus Prime, TMNT Out of the Shadows Donatello and Raphael The busy shipping season continues as we &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Chosen Prime Newsletter 1/28/17 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
