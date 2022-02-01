Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:57 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,084
Selects Artfire and Nightstick Review
Took a look at Transformers Generations Selects Artfire and Nightstick. Love the fire truck, had to clarify poor ole Nightstick. Such a confusing name but a fun battle master!

https://youtu.be/oJCX9rX2D9o
