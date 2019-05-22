|
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Unused Gallagher Cover Artwork
Illustrator John Gallagher shared a real treat on his official Instagram page
*that we are pleased to mirror here: Ghostformers! An unused cover for IDWs Ghostbusters Transformers crossover book. Big change in this one is that Ecto-1 transforms into an Autobot Ectotron. True story! Hope you enjoy Check out the artwork attached to this post and then let us know what you think about it on the 2005 boards!
