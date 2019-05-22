Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:20 PM
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Unused Gallagher Cover Artwork


Illustrator John Gallagher shared a real treat on his official Instagram page*that we are pleased to mirror here: Ghostformers! An unused cover for IDWs Ghostbusters Transformers crossover book. Big change in this one is that Ecto-1 transforms into an Autobot Ectotron. True story! Hope you enjoy Check out the artwork attached to this post and then let us know what you think about it on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Unused Gallagher Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



