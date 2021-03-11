|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager Out In Australia
Thanks to Ozformers
we can report that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager is out in Australian retail. The highly anticipated Kingdom Inferno and Dinobot figures have been spotted at*Victoria, Western Australia South Australia at several Toyworld and Myer stores. Happy hunting!
