Jiang Xing JX-Metalbeast-02 Cold Dragon (RID Cryotek) Images
we have our first images of*Jiang Xing JX-Metalbeast-02 Cold Dragon (RID Cryotek) This figure is a very impressive redeco of Jiang Xing take on Transmetal 2 Megatro
n now in RID Cryotek colors
.*The different shades of blue are vibrant and shiny and we are sure many fans will be pleased with this new finishing. Information on the extra parts is yet to be revealed, but this figure is expected for release in June this year. You can check out the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
