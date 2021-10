joedick Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Ottawa Posts: 76

Re: Hasbro Pulsecon 2021 ? Transformers Panel Recap Quote: Philtastic Originally Posted by So is the Reformatting Galvatron a Pulse exclusive? That wasn't clear. Also it's not on the Pulse site yet.

I'm wondering the same thing. They only mention Pulse when talking about the pre-orders, and the packaging doesn't say 'Selects' which leads me to think it's not fan channel.







Weird that it's not billed a PulseCon exclusive but is going up at the same time. I think it's normal for the non-con exclusives to go up right before the member pre-orders open. I'm wondering the same thing. They only mention Pulse when talking about the pre-orders, and the packaging doesn't say 'Selects' which leads me to think it's not fan channel.Weird that it's not billed a PulseCon exclusive but is going up at the same time. I think it's normal for the non-con exclusives to go up right before the member pre-orders open.