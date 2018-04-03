Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,012
Flame Toys Drift HD Gallery Online!


Flame Toys entered the scene last year with their first high end officially licensed figure from the Kuro Kara Kuri line – Drift. These figures are non-transforming, but come with pretty much everything else you'd want in an upper tier figure. Fully articulated at every possible joint, lights in the eyes, chest, shoulders and legs. Multiple hands, multiple faces, multiple weapons. Die cast. Faux suede soft-goods cape with wiring for posing. He stands 8 inches tall, with a sense of heft. He's somewhere between MP-10 and the MP cars, closer to MP Ironhide height. For fans of the IDWverse version

The post Flame Toys Drift HD Gallery Online! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
