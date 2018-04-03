Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,012

Flame Toys Drift HD Gallery Online!



Flame Toys entered the scene last year with their first high end officially licensed figure from the Kuro Kara Kuri line – Drift.* These figures are non-transforming, but come with pretty much everything else you’d want in an upper tier figure.* Fully articulated at every possible joint, lights in the eyes, chest, shoulders and legs. Multiple hands, multiple faces, multiple weapons.* Die cast.* Faux suede soft-goods cape with wiring for posing.* He stands 8 inches tall, with a sense of heft.* He’s somewhere between MP-10 and the MP cars, closer to MP Ironhide height.* For fans of the IDWverse version



For fans of the IDWverse version of Drift, this is a must have.* Flame Toys has a few more figures in the works, and we're looking forward to seeing what they come up with next.* Check out the full gallery below, and let us know what you think!





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.