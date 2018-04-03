Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,012
TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus)


TFC Toys has shared images of their S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus) test shot via Weibo. This incarnation of Optimus Prime is based on a G.I Joe Transformers concept art by Don Figueroa. This incarnation brings us Optimus Prime in a powerful and heavily armed G.I Joe Rolling Thunder alt mode. The robot mode is as tall as MP-10 Optimus Prime, and you can use most of the alt's mode weapons with him. Not satisfied yet? You can also transform Optimus into a powerful battle station, compatible with Titan Masters. This is sure a Prime ready to battle.

The post TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
