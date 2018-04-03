|
TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus)
TFC Toys has shared images of their*S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus) test shot via Weibo
. This incarnation of Optimus Prime is based on a G.I Joe Transformers concept art by Don Figueroa. This incarnation brings us Optimus Prime* in a powerful and heavily armed G.I Joe Rolling Thunder alt mode. The robot mode is as tall as MP-10 Optimus Prime, and you can use most of the alt’s mode weapons with him. Not satisfied yet? You can also transform Optimus into a powerful battle station, compatible with Titan Masters. This is sure a Prime ready to battle, and we » Continue Reading.
