Today, 09:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,951
Takara Legends LG-41 Lio Convoy ? New Official Pictures.


TF_pr*on Twitter has shared some clear pictures of the upcoming*Takara Legends LG-41 Lio Convoy. Originally Alpha Trion’s mold, the new colors and head gives a fresh new look of the character. We can also see that it will include one of TR Sentinel Prime/Astrotrain’s gun besides his sword. There are other pictures showing MP Optimus Primal riding Lio Convoy in beast mode, and other one with Lio Convoy wearing MP-11 cape. You can click on the the bar and share your thoughts on the 2005 boards.

