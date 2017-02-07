TF_pr
Originally Alpha Trion's mold, the new colors and head gives a fresh new look of the character. We can also see that it will include one of TR Sentinel Prime/Astrotrain's gun besides his sword. There are other pictures showing MP Optimus Primal riding Lio Convoy in beast mode, and other one with Lio Convoy wearing MP-11 cape.
