That time of year again. Please continue to fund my tfcon trip.



Everything is like new, unless otherwise noted. No packaging or instructions, all from a smoke free home.



So these are exclusively for TFcon pickups. I will not be able to ship these.



MP:

Hasbro TRU Exclusive Starscream 2.0 - $125.00

Hasbro TRU Exclusive Thundercracker 2.0 -$125.00



CHUG:

Snarl - Deluxe POTP - 15.00

Slag - Deluxe POTP - 15.00

Sludge - Deluxe POTP - 15.00

Megatron - Bomber Deluxe Generations 15.00

Kup Deluxe Generations 15.00

Bumblebee Scout Generations 10.00

Black Shadow Deluxe Generations 15.00

Kickback Scout Generations 10.00

Windcharger Scout Generations 10.00

Cliffjumper Scout Generations 10.00

Nightbeat Deluxe Generations 15.00

Whirl Voyager Generations 30.00

Blitzwing Voyager Generations 15.00

Viper Scout Generations 15.00

Goldbug Deluxe Generations 12.00

Blurr Deluxe Generations 15.00

Thundercracker Scout Generations 8.00

Rattrap Deluxe Generations 12.00

Warpath Deluxe Generations 15.00

Warpath Scout Generations 10.00

Megatron - Miner Scout Generations 10.00

Motormaster Legends Generations 8.00

Wheeljack Deluxe Generations 15.00

Cliffjumper Legends Generations - Dollar 10.00

Wreck-Gar Deluxe Reveal The Shield 15.00

Bumblebee Deluxe Reveal The Shield 15.00

Tracks Deluxe Reveal The Shield 15.00

Sentinel Prime - MISB Voyager Titans Return 25.00

Onslaught - MISB Leader Universe 2.0 30.00

Silverbolt - No Gun Voyager Universe 2.0 15.00

Octane/Tankor Deluxe Universe 2.0 10.00

Powerglide Leader Universe 2.0 15.00

Perceptor Deluxe Reveal The Shield 10.00



Movies:

Snarl - MISB Deluxe AOE 15.00

Sludge Voyager AOE 15.00

Grimlock Voyager AOE 15.00

Snarl Deluxe AOE 10.00

Strafe/Swoop Deluxe AOE 10.00

Barricade Deluxe DOTM 15.00

Sky Hammer DOTM DOTM 25.00

Roadbuster deluxe DOTM 10.00

Starscream Deluxe DOTM 10.00

Battleblade Bee Deluxe HFTD 15.00

Mindset Deluxe HFTD 15.00

Berserker Deluxe Last Knight 10.00





FOC:

Sideswipe Deluxe FOC 15.00

Cliffjumper - Missing foot Deluxe FOC 5.00

Jazz - 2nd Run Bluer Visor Deluxe FOC 10.00

Ultra Magnus - No Sword Deluxe FOC 8.00

Blaster Voyager FOC 15.00

Starscream x2 Deluxe FOC 10.00

Blastoff - Purple Deluxe FOC 10.00

Skywarp Deluxe FOC 10.00

Thundercracker Deluxe FOC 10.00





Prime:

Blot Legends Beast Hunters 5.00

Prowl - x2 Deluxe Beast Hunters 12.00

Hun-Grr Legends Beast Hunters 5.00

Cutthroat Legends Beast Hunters 5.00

Ultra Magnus Voyager Beast Hunters 15.00

Ultra Magnus Legion Commander Beast Hunters 10.00

Bludgeon Legion Commander Beast Hunters 10.00

Bumblebee Deluxe FE - Prime 10.00

Arcee Deluxe FE - Prime 10.00

Optimus Prime Legion Commander Prime 10.00

Optimus Prime- Blades Legion Commander Prime 10.00

Ratchet Deluxe Prime 17.00

Ironhide Scout Prime 10.00

Skyquake Legion Commander Prime 15.00

Ultra Magnus Legion Commander Prime 10.00

Cliffjumper Legends Prime 5.00

Tailgate Legends Prime 5.00

Bulkhead Legion Commander Prime 8.00

Wheeljack Deluxe Prime 10.00

Dreadwing Voyager Prime 25.00

Frenzy Deluxe Prime 10.00

Vehicon Legends Prime 5.00

Arcee Legends Prime 5.00

Knockout Deluxe Prime 10.00

Trailbreaker Legion Commander Prime 10.00



Other:

IronMan Marvel Deluxe Crossover 10.00

Cannonball - Body Deluxe Cybertron 7.00

Galvatron - Body Leader G1 20.00

Hot spot and drill guy Candy Toy Kabaya 7.00

Leadfoot Scout PCC 10.00

Sky Hammer Scout PCC 10.00



S.H. Figuarts:

Cammy White - Street fighter 5 - 100$

Sora - Kingdom Hearts 2 - 85$



**Will Update with more as I continue to unbox everything.



Please feel free to ask for anything you may be looking for in the CHUG line, will see if I can meet your needs.



