|
Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Smart Kit By Trumpeter Japanese Release & Official Images
Via*Hobby Dengeki*
we can share for you information about the Japanese release of the*Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Smart Kit By Trumpeter*for the Japanese market. This is an officially licensed easy-to-build kit which doesnt need any glue or painting. Once assembled, it stands 12.1 cm tall and features a pretty good articulation range. This model kit was originally*released by Trumpeter for the Chinese market
*and now it will be released for the Japanese market by Tokyo-based company*Doyusha which also released the Smart Kit Bumblebee
*in Japan. According to the information shared this Blitzwing model kit will be priced*4378 Yen ($39.77 approximately) and » Continue Reading.
The post Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing Smart Kit By Trumpeter Japanese Release & Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca