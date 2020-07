Matrix_Holder The chosen one Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Burlington, ont, canada Posts: 6,050

Re: Walmart Marketplace = Scalpers Cmd buys up all the big ticket items and before they even get the items in hand they put thrm up for scalper pricing an hour later, they bought all potp optimal optimus when it was on sale for 39.99 and listed them at $110 an our later.

[ { o } ] Currently looking 4 [ { o } ]









My Hot Rod Collection

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=75242



Twitter :

YouTube Channel: MatrixHolder



__________________Currently looking 4 http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=17116 My Customs Thread:My Hot Rod CollectionTwitter : https://twitter.com/Matrix_Holder YouTube Channel: MatrixHolder http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...603#post357603 Sales thread http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...=matrix_holder feedback