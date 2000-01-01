xBoundlessHalox Autobot Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Canada, New Brunswick Posts: 5

Transformers Titan Changers - A Good Replacement? So with a combination of the price hike on Transformers in Canada and the drop in quality, I've been officially priced out of the Transformers market for some time now; however, I'd still like to collect.



Recently, Hasbro has introduced transformation into their Titans line. At the price point (after taxes) of $17.16 on the dot, buying just two of these in one trip would cost me $34.32 (only a few dollars more than one Deluxe.) because of this, should I swallow my pride and accept their... cheap nature? Or should I just stop collecting?



As some of you may not even know about this line as, let's be honest here, you probably don't care, these are the two figures I'm looking at. Attached Thumbnails