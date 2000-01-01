Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Transformers Titan Changers - A Good Replacement?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:57 PM   #1
xBoundlessHalox
Autobot
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Canada, New Brunswick
Posts: 5
Question Transformers Titan Changers - A Good Replacement?
So with a combination of the price hike on Transformers in Canada and the drop in quality, I've been officially priced out of the Transformers market for some time now; however, I'd still like to collect.

Recently, Hasbro has introduced transformation into their Titans line. At the price point (after taxes) of $17.16 on the dot, buying just two of these in one trip would cost me $34.32 (only a few dollars more than one Deluxe.) because of this, should I swallow my pride and accept their... cheap nature? Or should I just stop collecting?

As some of you may not even know about this line as, let's be honest here, you probably don't care, these are the two figures I'm looking at.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 6000196881347.jpg Views: 2 Size: 81.3 KB ID: 37306   Click image for larger version Name: 6000196881441.jpg Views: 3 Size: 78.7 KB ID: 37307   Click image for larger version Name: 6000196881452.jpg Views: 2 Size: 73.3 KB ID: 37308   Click image for larger version Name: 6000196881455.jpg Views: 2 Size: 68.7 KB ID: 37309  
xBoundlessHalox is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:05 PM   #2
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,300
Re: Transformers Titan Changers - A Good Replacement?
Well while their alt modes look somewhat decent, robot modes could use a lot more paint. You could try painting them up yourself. I for one suck with painting. 99% of the time I make a mess so I don't even bother. I would rather just fork over the extra $ upfront & get what I can get from Hasbro. Buy what you like tho & can afford. You could also wait for stores like TRU to put up good sales but that seems to be a thing of the past. I can't remember that last 1/2 price sale on TF's.
Last edited by Xtreme987; Today at 07:08 PM.
Xtreme987 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:09 PM   #3
RaidenisOP
Plastic Spark
RaidenisOP's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Calgary Alberta
Posts: 687
Re: Transformers Titan Changers - A Good Replacement?
Personally I think the deluxe figures are where the quality and smart engineering is at lately, so I'd go that route if you like the characters. At $20 or less depending on sales/coupons etc I think you're getting a much nicer item for your money.
__________________
Current Wants
Kreo Menasor and Computron sets
Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron



Feedback Thread
RaidenisOP is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:51 PM   #4
Chigimus
Energon
Chigimus's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 842
Re: Transformers Titan Changers - A Good Replacement?
Unless you have the time, patience, and skill to hand paint these titan changers, then no, I would stop collecting if I were you. Like RaidenisOP said, Deluxes and some voyagers in the CHUG line are still probably the best bang for your buck, but if you've drawn the line as to where you want spend your money, then the simplicity of Titan Changers may not be enough to satisfy that plastic crack addiction. Not for most, at least.
Chigimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
collecting, question, titan, transformers

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations TFCON exluscive Calidus Asterisk Rodimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers, Energon Omega Supreme
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Ultra Magnus MP-22 Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Calidus Asterisk Edition TF Con 2017 Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Spike
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.