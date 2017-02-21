The incentive cover of Revolutionaries #3*has surfaced thanks to*Previous World
We can say this is a very impressive cover. REVOLUTIONARIES #3 10 COPY INCV IDW PUBLISHING DEC160467 (W) John Barber (A) Ron Joseph (CA) Marcelo Ferreira BLAST FROM THE PAST! In the deadly catacombs beneath an ancient pyramid, Joe Colton-the original G.I. Joe-found something far worse than any curse or boobytrap. He found the Decepticon Soundwave… scouring Earth for Cybertron's salvation. Their meeting remained classified-until the Revolutionaries crashed headlong into the modern-day results! In Shops: Mar 15, 2017
