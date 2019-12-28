|
Transformers Artist Alex Milne to attend TFcon Orlando 2020
TFcon is very pleased to welcome back*Alex Milne*to TFcon Orlando 2020.* Transformers fans will recognize his work as the primary artist on IDWs*Transformers: More than Meets the Eye*comic book,*Transformers vs ROM,*the*Unicron*mini-series and the recently announced*Transformers vs Terminator*series. He will be attending all weekend while offering prints and commissions to attendees. Alex Milne*is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention TFcon will take place at the DoubleTree By Hilton at the » Continue Reading.
