Bumblebee Movie Model Kits By Trumpeter ? Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Shatter, Blitzwin
It sure took some time after our first reveal of the new Bumblebee Movie Model Kits By Trumpeter
*and now we finally have some new images of their*Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Shatter, Blitzwing and Soundwave Prototypes. The images surfaced via Capcomkai on Instagram
*and we have a closer look at these model kits revealing that they will be articulated and with a nice amount of detail. According to our first report these figures will be around 15 cm and 10 cm tall once assembled. Trumpeter is known by their detailed military kits on the market and this is their first take » Continue Reading.
