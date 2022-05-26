Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,343
Transformers Studio Series SS-87 Dark of the Moon Bumblebee ?From Screen To Toy? Imag


Hasbro designer Sam Smith, via his Instagram account,*has just shared another ?From Screen To Toy? set of images and videos of a new Studio Series figure: SS-87 Dark of the Moon Bumblebee. According to Sam’s comments, this mold features several new parts to match the new Camaro alt mode used in the movie, plus extra modifications in the robot chest. We also have*CAD turnaround videos*of each mode*to share with your after the break, together with all Sam Smith’s comments about the creation of this new Deluxe Bumblebee toy. You can already pre-order Studio Series DOTM as well &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-87 Dark of the Moon Bumblebee ?From Screen To Toy? Images & Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
