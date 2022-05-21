Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 AM
John-Paul Bove To Attend TFNation 2022


TFNation shares another 2022 guest announcement: artist and writer John-Paul Bove. Bove is a versatile creator, working on both writing and art sides of comics, ever since the fan project Transformers: Mosaics. You probably know him best for his undertaking for the Hachette Transformers: The Definitive G1 Collection, where he was in charge of colouring old black and white TF strips to maintain visual cohesion with the regular issues; you may also recognise his work in IDW’s Drift: Empire of Stone, ReGeneration One, War’s End, along with Dungeons and Dragons, GI Joe, and more! Stay tuned to this &#187; Continue Reading.

