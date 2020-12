IDW’s Transformers Escape: Trailer Available on YouTube

Following up our coverage of the issue #1 iTunes preview , IDW published a YouTube trailer for the incoming five-part Transformers Escape miniseries. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist) Play the clip below and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! World War spills into this all-new limited series! As Cybertron descends into a state of war, countless civilians-unaligned with the Autobots, Decepticons, or any faction-are caught in the crossfire. Fortunately, a solution may be coming… Wheeljack, Hound,