Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Additional Images

Via Capcomkai on Instagram *we can share for your a nice set of new images of the upcoming*Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime. This a very impressive movie-accurate rendition of Optimus Prime action figure. We have a look at the poseabilty range as well as all the accessories included: 2 swords, 2 blasters, 6 hands, an alternative face with mouth and a display base. Pre-orders for this action figure will go live on December 29th. Don’t forget that Threezero is also working on a DLX ROTF Jetfire that will combine with this DLX figure to form Jetpower » Continue Reading. The post Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Additional Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM