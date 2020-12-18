Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Additional Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,932
Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Additional Images


Via Capcomkai on Instagram*we can share for your a nice set of new images of the upcoming*Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime. This a very impressive movie-accurate rendition of Optimus Prime action figure. We have a look at the poseabilty range as well as all the accessories included: 2 swords, 2 blasters, 6 hands, an alternative face with mouth and a display base. Pre-orders for this action figure will go live on December 29th. Don’t forget that Threezero is also working on a DLX ROTF Jetfire that will combine with this DLX figure to form Jetpower &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Additional Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Astro Magnum (G1 Transformers Shockwave)!!!
Transformers
KENNER HASBRO 1995 TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS IGUANUS MINT ON CARD PREDACON MOC
Transformers
KENNER HASBRO 1996 TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS LAZORBEAK ON ORIG. CARD PREDACON MOC
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
KREO Transformers Lot of Figures Weapons Parts Grimstone
Transformers
Transformers Cyberverse Power of the Spark SKY SURGE JETFIRE Warrior Class 2019
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.