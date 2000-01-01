|
Today, 12:18 PM
#1
Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Thanks to board member Alexander Quinn we have a confirmed sighting of the Transformers Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar figure hitting Canadian shelves. This is the lone new figure in the fourth wave of POTP deluxes.
The figure was spotted in ToysRus in the Barrie area of Ontario.
If you spot this figure or any others be sure to let us and your fellow fans know over in the sightings forum.
Happy hunting
Today, 12:39 PM
#2
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Picked mine up at TRU a couple of days ago. Great addition to the FemBots, plus you can plus Moonracer's gun into
Novastar's which is a neat feature.
Tonestar
Today, 01:10 PM
#3
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Does it still have the combiner port?
Today, 01:30 PM
#4
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by xueyue2
Does it still have the combiner port?
yes
Today, 01:36 PM
#5
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Grabbed my novastars a couple days ago at the burlington tru, I'll go back tomorrow to price adjust. Not a very good figure imo, horrible feet, gigantic backpack, and those stupid pegs on the bottom of the alt mode that prevents the back wheels from touching the ground. This figure could have been so much better but they screwed up with this and it's mold mates.
Today, 01:37 PM
#6
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by xueyue2
Does it still have the combiner port?
She does but the retool of this mold for siege had it removed so there will be no OG Fembots combiner unfortunately.
Today, 01:47 PM
#7
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Matrix_Holder
Grabbed my novastars a couple days ago at the burlington tru, I'll go back tomorrow to price adjust. Not a very good figure imo, horrible feet, gigantic backpack, and those stupid pegs on the bottom of the alt mode that prevents the back wheels from touching the ground. This figure could have been so much better but they screwed up with this and it's mold mates.
Agreed. I removed the windshield on one of them and Moonracer. She looks a bit better
