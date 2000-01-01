Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:18 PM   #1
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,037
Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Thanks to board member Alexander Quinn we have a confirmed sighting of the Transformers Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar figure hitting Canadian shelves. This is the lone new figure in the fourth wave of POTP deluxes.

The figure was spotted in ToysRus in the Barrie area of Ontario.

If you spot this figure or any others be sure to let us and your fellow fans know over in the sightings forum.

Happy hunting
Today, 12:39 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,014
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Picked mine up at TRU a couple of days ago. Great addition to the FemBots, plus you can plus Moonracer's gun into
Novastar's which is a neat feature.
Today, 01:10 PM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,548
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Does it still have the combiner port?
Today, 01:30 PM   #4
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,024
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
yes
Today, 01:36 PM   #5
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,671
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Grabbed my novastars a couple days ago at the burlington tru, I'll go back tomorrow to price adjust. Not a very good figure imo, horrible feet, gigantic backpack, and those stupid pegs on the bottom of the alt mode that prevents the back wheels from touching the ground. This figure could have been so much better but they screwed up with this and it's mold mates.
Today, 01:37 PM   #6
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,671
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
She does but the retool of this mold for siege had it removed so there will be no OG Fembots combiner unfortunately.
Today, 01:47 PM   #7
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,024
Re: Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada
Agreed. I removed the windshield on one of them and Moonracer. She looks a bit better
