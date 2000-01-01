Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,037

Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar Released in Canada Thanks to board member Alexander Quinn we have a confirmed sighting of the Transformers Power of the Primes Deluxe Novastar figure hitting Canadian shelves. This is the lone new figure in the fourth wave of POTP deluxes.



The figure was spotted in ToysRus in the Barrie area of Ontario.



If you spot this figure or any others be sure to let us and your fellow fans know over in the sightings forum.



