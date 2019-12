zfarsh Robot in Disguise Join Date: Sep 2013 Location: Oakville Canada Posts: 511

FT Phoenix + FT Display Stand Selling FT Phoenix FT-10 + FT Display Stand for 250 USD Shipped in Canada / USA



- The FT Stand is the one included with FT Soar or FT Sovereign



- No official box, but includes instructions and card



- in great condition. Only transformed once and then on display.

- Will include a second head, which i used for customizing, ie red eyes and silver face. You can use or throw in the garbage.

My Cybertron Feedback Page:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=56526



My Ebay Feedback Page:

http://feedback.ebay.ca/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=zfarsh3000



TFW2005 Feedback:

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkion-exchange-feedback/1056147-zfarsh.html __________________