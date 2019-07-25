|
Transformers Artist Jack Lawrence to attend TFcon DC 2019
We are very happy to welcome IDW Publishing artist*Jack Lawrence*to TFcon DC 2019. Transformers fans will recognize his work as the primary artist of*The Transformers: Lost Light*comic book series.* He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees.*Jack Lawrence is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
Special guests include*Dan Gilvezan the voices of Bumblebee, Goldbug, Hot » Continue Reading.
