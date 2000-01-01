Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page ISO BotBots
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:52 AM   #1
Incisivis
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Edmonton
Posts: 1
ISO BotBots
Edmonton was always thin on Botbots, and these days I'd rather not go out shopping anyway. Does anyone have the following Botbots for sale:

Javasaurus Rex OR Roarista
Quackles
Bogusaurus Rex
Halloween Knight
Tricitrustops OR Trisourtops
Dr. Flaskenstein OR Dr. Fraud
Latte Spice Whirl
Wasabi Breath

I'd prefer loose singles, but would take a 5- or 8-pack if it still beats the eBay US prices

I live in the Uni area of Edmonton and will pay postage. I've got no BotBots to trade at the moment, unfortunately.

I do have the G1 Carry Case for trade
Incisivis is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 3rd Party Masterpiece Skyfire Jetfire Daca Toys Kronos
Transformers
OVERCAST dreadwing Plane Transformers movie deluxe - COMPLETE
Transformers
Breakaway ROTF Complete Transformers Revenge of the Fallen
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Insecticon SKRAPNEL - SHRAPNEL
Transformers
Transformers MovIe Allspark Power Ultra Class Jetstorm TRU Toys R Us Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers United Optimus Prime UN-06
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thrilling 30 Voyager Class Blitzwing Triple Changer
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:02 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.