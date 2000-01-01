Today, 12:52 AM #1 Incisivis Mini-Con Join Date: Dec 2008 Location: Edmonton Posts: 1 ISO BotBots Edmonton was always thin on Botbots, and these days I'd rather not go out shopping anyway. Does anyone have the following Botbots for sale:



Javasaurus Rex OR Roarista

Quackles

Bogusaurus Rex

Halloween Knight

Tricitrustops OR Trisourtops

Dr. Flaskenstein OR Dr. Fraud

Latte Spice Whirl

Wasabi Breath



I'd prefer loose singles, but would take a 5- or 8-pack if it still beats the eBay US prices



I live in the Uni area of Edmonton and will pay postage. I've got no BotBots to trade at the moment, unfortunately.



I do have the G1 Carry Case for trade

