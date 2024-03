Bluewolf77 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: North Bay Ontario Canada Posts: 164

Shipping issues Greetings Universe: I post this question for all Is anyone else having problems with getting shipments from Amazon.ca via Intelcom? Since December any shipments have been delayed and it is not due to weather. they seem to stall from Amazon to Intelcom. So please comment if anyone else is having the same issues.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=40796 __________________