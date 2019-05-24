Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,760

Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Backup Bag and B



The reveals leading up to Wave 3’s June 28th release continue, with the TCG crew introducing Backup Bag and Battlefield Scan: Happy Friday! Here are a couple of new green battle icon cards to take you into the weekend! Discuss how you will put these new cards into play on the 2005 boards!



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



