Wanted: boxed elita 1 - by wed mar 13th Hi guys,

Looking for help from the community here pls.



Need a misb or mib elita one (potp)



Need by wed march 13th



Lmk if you have one and your price pls



Hope to have a buddy get it signed by voice actor for g1 elita one and then donate to charity auction





Thx for looking everyone

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks