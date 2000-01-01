Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:58 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,038
Wanted: boxed elita 1 - by wed mar 13th
Hi guys,
Looking for help from the community here pls.

Need a misb or mib elita one (potp)

Need by wed march 13th

Lmk if you have one and your price pls

Hope to have a buddy get it signed by voice actor for g1 elita one and then donate to charity auction


Thx for looking everyone
Old Today, 11:08 PM   #2
Dynamo.Dave
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 669
Re: Wanted: boxed elita 1 - by wed mar 13th
Hey, I saw one today at the TRU at Yonge and Steeles if you're out and about.
Old Today, 11:26 PM   #3
Xtreme987
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,996
Re: Wanted: boxed elita 1 - by wed mar 13th
Check your local Winners/Marshalls. Seen one a few weeks ago for $15.
