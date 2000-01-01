Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Wanted: boxed elita 1 - by wed mar 13th
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 10:58 PM
#
1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,038
Wanted: boxed elita 1 - by wed mar 13th
Hi guys,
Looking for help from the community here pls.
Need a misb or mib elita one (potp)
Need by wed march 13th
Lmk if you have one and your price pls
Hope to have a buddy get it signed by voice actor for g1 elita one and then donate to charity auction
Thx for looking everyone
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to zuffyprime
Find More Posts by zuffyprime
Today, 11:08 PM
#
2
Dynamo.Dave
Too close for missiles
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 669
Re: Wanted: boxed elita 1 - by wed mar 13th
Hey, I saw one today at the TRU at Yonge and Steeles if you're out and about.
__________________
Wants:
Sparktoys Grimlock
Jetpower Revive Prime
Dynamo.Dave
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Dynamo.Dave
Find More Posts by Dynamo.Dave
Today, 11:26 PM
#
3
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,996
Re: Wanted: boxed elita 1 - by wed mar 13th
Check your local Winners/Marshalls. Seen one a few weeks ago for $15.
Xtreme987
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Xtreme987
Find More Posts by Xtreme987
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron Leader Class Ultra Magnus And Shockwave
Transformers G1 Reissue Dinobot Slag New Sealed
Transformers G1 Reissue Dinobot Grimlock New Sealed
Transformers G1 Reissue Dinobot Sludge New Not Sealed
Transformers lots
G1 Transformers RATBAT Complete Cassette Tape
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
11:51 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.