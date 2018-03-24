|
Power Of The Primes Predacons In-Hand Images
Impressed with the Power Of The Primes Predaking images
we reported earlier? Thanks to a Chinese WeChat user we can share for you in-hand images of the*Power Of The Primes Predacons. We have clear shots of Razorclaw, Divebomb, Tantrum, Rampage and Headstrong. The images show them in robot and beast mode, accessories (a) and how they combine into the massive Predaking. It’s interesting to notice that Divebomb’s wing pack forms the actual waist of the combiner. You can check out the new images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion at the 2005 Boards!
