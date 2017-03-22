Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,230

Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX Poster



On top of all the awesome motion posters released today, there was another new piece of artwork released this week. An IMAX 3D promotional litho was given to the fans attending yesterday’s event. It’s on heavier card stock and has a reflective surface to it. It features medieval designs mixed with Transformers iconography and has the tagline: Every legend hides a secret You can check the poster out yourself after the break!



