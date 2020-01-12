|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up 2020 January Week 2
It’s time for a new TFW2005 world sightings round up! 2020 is bringing more Siege figures in South America, while Asia is getting more Studio Series waves. We also have our first look at the new Cyberverse Energon Armor Shockwave in Taiwan. Studio Series Wave 3 Leader Class In Hong Kong
*2005 Boards member Pixelmaster found SS-55 Scavenger and SS-56 Shockwave at Toys”R”Us. Siege Wave 3 Deluxe In Peru
*Siege Brunt, Refraktor and Red Alert (together with Hound) has been spotted in limited quantities at Tai Loy stores. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/philippines-transformers-sightings.155099/page-8#post-17559792">Studio Series Wave 8 Deluxe and Voyager In The » Continue Reading.
