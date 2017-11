scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 110

vintage transformers & other vintage toys pics of items for sale are down below

pickups are in oakville

shipping is avl.

more pics can be avl. upon request





G1 TRANSFORMERS



RAMJET

NO SUNDAMAGE, DOES HAVE DECAL WEAR

COMPLETE, WITH CANADIAN MANUAL



TOPSPIN

MINT & COMPLETE



POUNCE & WINGSPAN

CANADIAN BOX WITH ORIGINAL INSERTS

COMPLETE WITH ALL WEAPONS

MISSING MANUAL



BLASTER

CANADIAN BOX WITH ORIGINAL INSERTS

TAPE DOOR WORKS PERFECTLY

COMPLETE WITH ALL PAPERWORK

ONE SIDE OF OUTTER FLAP WAS RIPPED OFF



OPTIMUS PRIME CLASSICS SERIES

FACTORY SEALED

CANADIAN BOX





OTHER VINTAGE LINES



GI.JOES

JINXX COMPLETE W/ FILE CARD

ROAD PIG COMPLETE W/ FILE CARD



STAR WARS FIGURES

CHEWBACCA COMPLETE

CHIEF CHIRPA MISSING STAFF ONLY



TMNT

ACE DUCK COMPLETE WITH FILE CARD

SPLINTER COMPLETE WITH FILE CARD

FOOT SOLDIER COMPLETE



ROBOTECH( ROBOLINKS)

FORCE 41 COMPLETE W/ MANUAL,INSERT

FORCE 40 MISS. 1FIST & 1LAUNCHER,

HAS INSERT & MANUAL



SWAMPTHING MISSING TRAP ONLY



OBI WAN KENOBI MAILAWAY WITH MAILER BOX Attached Thumbnails