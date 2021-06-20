Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Rumors ? New Characters, Background Info, Plot,
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,707
New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Rumors ? New Characters, Background Info, Plot,


Following on from our last rumor post and yesterday’s deluge of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts news as a whole, we have a new batch of rumors concerning the film once again from friend of the site Protoman. As stated before, he was able to visit the movie set in Montreal, Canada where he was able to learn some interesting bits of info. This time, in his newest video, he elaborated more on what he saw now that the movie has been officially revealed. You can check out the information that was relayed after the break, but be &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Rumors – New Characters, Background Info, Plot, and More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:07 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,737
Re: New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Rumors ? New Characters, Background Info, Pl
Well, looks like I can definitely skip Kingdom Cheetor, then. Between this one and the Cyberverse Deluxe there's a good chance that at least one of them will be a better toy than what's currently on the shelves, and even if they aren't, Cheetor was a wave-1 figure and already has a nearly-identical re-release, so he'll be really easy to find on the secondary market.


As for the movie itself, the live-action franchise is 0 for 6 so far so I'll be sitting it out regardless.
__________________
Last edited by Whisky Tango Foxtrot; Today at 01:09 PM.
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robot Heroes - Lot of 31 (plus accessories)
Transformers
Transformers G1 mini figurine set of 6 hard to find
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Sentinel Prime Astrotrain Highbrow
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.