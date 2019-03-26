Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,427

Transformers Cyberverse: Warrior Class Wave 3 Out at Irish Retail



Good Cyberverse hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in Ireland, with TFW2005 member Wars reporting the arrival of Warrior Class Wave 3 Hot Rod, Prowl and Soundwave in all of their Pikachu-guarded Fusion Flame, Jet and Laserbeak Blast glory to a Dublin Smyths location. Bring your sightings intel to the 2005 boards!



The post







More... Good Cyberverse hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in Ireland, with TFW2005 member Wars reporting the arrival of Warrior Class Wave 3 Hot Rod, Prowl and Soundwave in all of their Pikachu-guarded Fusion Flame, Jet and Laserbeak Blast glory to a Dublin Smyths location. Bring your sightings intel to the 2005 boards!The post Transformers Cyberverse: Warrior Class Wave 3 Out at Irish Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/