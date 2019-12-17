|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Voyager Out At Canadian Retail
Thanks to Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Voyager is out At Canadian Retail. SS-53 Revenge Of The Fallen Mixmaster and SS-54 Megatron (Transformers 2007) were found by Cybertron.ca member UltraPrime*at EB Games in Brampton, Ontario. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian collectors!
