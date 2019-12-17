|
Transformers Online by Tencent Games Is Shutting Down
Bad news for Chinese Transformers fans.*Tencent Games*have just announcemed the closure of their game:*Transformers Online. Transformers Online
*was a Chinese exclusive Multiplayer online first-person shooter developed by*Tencent Games*which released in June 23, 2017*featuring characters across multiple Transformers Universes including Michael Bay Movies, Generations and even High Moon Studios Fall Of Cybertron. All packed with stunning character design. This game was exclusive to the Chinese market and never saw a release in the US or any other country. According to the Tencent Games website
*the game will be completely shutted down on February 13, 2020, but it won’t be able to » Continue Reading.
