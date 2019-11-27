|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Series, Issue #5 Milne Cover Art Process
IDW’s dynamic duo of artist Alex Milne and colorist Josh Perez return with another
cover art process tour
, this time with Galaxies issue #5 taking center stage. After scanning the attached artwork, remember to put this issue on your January 6th pull list
then share your impressions of it on the 2005 boards!
