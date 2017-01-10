Via Action Robo on Facebook
, we are able to share a report that the next Masterpiece is apparently a redeco of Beast Wars Optimus Primal. Details are sketchy, but according to the solicit which Action Robo has posted on their Facebook, MP-38 is called “Convoy (Beast Wars) Supreme Commander version” (literal translation: Legend of General Commander version). Supreme Commander is a title which was often given to the leader of any given group of heroes in the Japanese Transformers series, and given the pricing is in line with the previous Masterpiece Optimus Primal, a » Continue Reading.
