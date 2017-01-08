We’ve got a report from TFW2005 member Jarrod that another series of Transformers Alt Modes figures has arrived at US retail. There’s some confusion on what the wave is, but we’ll get to that in a second. The series spotted includes Hound, Bluestreak, Sideswipe, and Silver Optimus Prime, alongside repacked figures Bumblebee, Cliffjumper, Megatron, and Starscream. These were spotted in a Wal-Mart in Orlando. Where the confusion arises is in the wave numbering. Jarrod reports that the boxes he saw were labelled “Series 2”, with the assortment we reported on last week
