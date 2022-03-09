TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up
is proud to announce the TFcon Los Angeles 2022
exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46A Vexo Prominon Alternative. Just in time for its cinematic debut in Hollywood? This alternative version of Vexo is beautifully recolored in its classic color scheme. We are excited to be able to offer this fan favorite once again for those who missed out on the original. Sometimes a sequel can be a good thing. In cooperation with Mastermind Creations, Ages Three and Up, and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available in limited numbers » Continue Reading.
