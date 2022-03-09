Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46A Vexo Prominon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,967
TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46A Vexo Prominon


TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up is proud to announce the TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46A Vexo Prominon Alternative. Just in time for its cinematic debut in Hollywood? This alternative version of Vexo is beautifully recolored in its classic color scheme. We are excited to be able to offer this fan favorite once again for those who missed out on the original. Sometimes a sequel can be a good thing. In cooperation with Mastermind Creations, Ages Three and Up, and Toy Dojo, this figure will be available in limited numbers &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon Los Angeles 2022 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-46A Vexo Prominon Alternative appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TAKARA TOMY TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MP-13 SOUNDWAVE DESTRON - NEW,SEALED IN BOX
Transformers
2011 Transformers Dark of the Moon Leader Class Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers Takara Henkei Inferno loose complete w/ G.O.W. add-ons Classics
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Plasma Energy Blaster for Dragsrip of Stunticons
Transformers
HASLAB Transformers War For Cybertron Unicron - SEALED ON HAND
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Predacon Optimus Prime Beast Wars 1996 incomplete
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars 1997 Depth Charge With firing canon / Cyber Shark good
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:01 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.