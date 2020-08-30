Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,271
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron In-Hand Images


Via *??Ray Siow*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the*Transformers Generations Selects Super Megatron. This figure is a new mold which used the Titans Return Galvatron mode as a base. We have a closer look at this figure in all his modes as Super Megatron, Ultra Megatron and*Ultra Megatron Omega. As we can see from the images the head features interchangeable foreheads and faces, as well as several interchangeable parts to be able to transform in all his modes. A great retool indeed for our first official figure of this character who appeared in the old G1 TV Magazine Battlestars. Check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:31 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 862
Re: Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron In-Hand Images
Alium face! This is cool and I love it

Just sucks I prob gonna have to go grab Star Convoy now to go with him
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers MP08 oversize Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Movie Studio Series Voyager Class - Optimus Prime #38
Transformers
Transformers Siege 3 Pack Seekers Rainmakers Ion Acid Nova Storm Sealed MIB
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Skywarp Phantomstrike Squadron WFC-S27
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron siege soundwave Brand new still in box mint
Transformers
NIB Jetfire Transformers siege war for cybertron

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.