Takara Tomy Generations Selects Super Megatron In-Hand Images



Via *??Ray Siow*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the*Transformers Generations Selects Super Megatron. This figure is a new mold which used the Titans Return Galvatron mode as a base. We have a closer look at this figure in all his modes as Super Megatron, Ultra Megatron and*Ultra Megatron Omega. As we can see from the images the head features interchangeable foreheads and faces, as well as several interchangeable parts to be able to transform in all his modes. A great retool indeed for our first official figure of this character who appeared in the old G1 TV Magazine Battlestars.



