Sarah Stone to attend TFNation 2020
TFNation have announced that Sarah Stone
will be making her UK Transformers convention debut at TFNation 2019. The artist behind several IDW Collection covers including Drift Empire of Stone is perhaps best known for providing the artwork on the first volume of Windblade’s solo miniseries, which led into the Combiner Wars event. Sarah Stone*joins*Anna Malkova
*and*Beth McGuire-Smith
(IDW Transformers 2019 comics)*Jack Lawrence
*(Transformers: Lost Light artist)*James Roberts
*(Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye and Lost Light writer)*Lee Sullivan
*(original artist from the days of Marvels Transformers run in the UK)*Tania Gunadi
*(voice actor for Bulkheads best buddy Miko » Continue Reading.
