Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Wei Jiang KO OS Goldbug Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:39 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,423
Wei Jiang KO OS Goldbug Review
Goldbug, or the artist formerly known as Bumblebee, or at least Wei Jiang's OS KO of the Transformers character rounds out the ole' individual Throttlebots before we look at the final combined mode - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmVT...ature=youtu.be
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MEGATRON Walther P-38 Vintage 1984 Robot Action Figure Takara !!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Superion Autobot combiner G2 great shape with weapons Awesome!!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS lot of 36 Weapons guns fists head JETFIRE DIRGE SOUNDWAVE +more!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS lot Soundwave 2 lazerbeak variations Groove Weapons and more!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS Takara 1980s Japan Dinobot Grimlock Autobot dinosaur TREX nice!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS Takara 1980s lot 8 cars Counterpunch sideswipe lightspeed Skids!
Transformers
AWESOME G1 TRANSFORMERS Hasbro lot of 29 WEAPONS guns rifles head parts + more!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.