The Chosen Prime Newsletter 03/05/2017
Today, 09:10 AM
The Chosen Prime Newsletter 03/05/2017
Site sponsor The Chosen Prime have sent through their weekly newsletter. Check out a selection below and read on for the full letter!
Pre-Orders
Fans Toys STOMP (Reissue)
Mastermind Creation R-22 BOREAS
Takara Tomy Legends LG-43 TRYPTICON
Takara Transformers The Last Knight TLK-05 GRIMLOCK
Arriving Soon
DX9Toys War in Pocket X18 BUMPER
Planet X PX-11B APOCALYPSE Part B
Unique Toys Palm Collection Series YM-02 SCHUNCK and BETTA
Fans Toys SCORIA (re-issue)
New Arrivals
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Transformers on eBay.ca!
