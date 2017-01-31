Ozformers site-owner and 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz is sharing with us his collection of photos taken during the 1st Day of Australian Toy Fair 2017. Hasbro’s official booth situated at the fair*is featuring Transformers toys of: Transformers: The Last Knight Transformers: Generations – Titans Return Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3: Combiner Force Among the images, there*are several toys which are new. We are also treated to our first look at Simba Dickie
Transformers: The Last Knight 24cm R/C Bumblebee and 40cm R/C Bumblebee. Additionally, TLK licensed Skateboards, Party Supplies and small Busts are also on display. RID line » Continue Reading.
