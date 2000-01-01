Here's a slight ray of hope on importing (from the U.S or Mexico at least minus exchange rate)
What pertains to us and why we get hit with duties.
Call to raise duty-free limit
Online cross-border shoppers may be most excited to read the USTR's objective to improve customs facilitation, including raising the de minimis shipment value — the amount that can be shipped into Canada or Mexico duty-free — to $800 US.
Canada currently triggers duties for goods valued over $20, one of the lowest de minimis levels in the developed world.
