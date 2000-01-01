Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:05 PM   #1
The 12th Prime
Lost count, long time ago
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 1,932
Potential good news on Canada customs?
Here's a slight ray of hope on importing (from the U.S or Mexico at least minus exchange rate)

Here's the whole scoop

http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/naft...nday-1.4208459

What pertains to us and why we get hit with duties.

Call to raise duty-free limit

Online cross-border shoppers may be most excited to read the USTR's objective to improve customs facilitation, including raising the de minimis shipment value — the amount that can be shipped into Canada or Mexico duty-free — to $800 US.

Canada currently triggers duties for goods valued over $20, one of the lowest de minimis levels in the developed world.

Thoughts, anyone?
Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,020
Re: Potential good news on Canada customs?
About damn time is what I say
Yesterday, 11:35 PM   #3
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,770
Re: Potential good news on Canada customs?
I'll raise a glass to this!
Today, 12:11 AM   #4
Msol
Energon
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 855
Re: Potential good news on Canada customs?
Awesome news. As the parent of one and a half year old who drinks a ton of dairy and eats a ton of cheese, I'm also looking forward to getting some relief there.

I can't wait to start importing from HLJ again, too!
