Potential good news on Canada customs?



Here's the whole scoop



http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/naft...nday-1.4208459



What pertains to us and why we get hit with duties.



Call to raise duty-free limit



Online cross-border shoppers may be most excited to read the USTR's objective to improve customs facilitation, including raising the de minimis shipment value — the amount that can be shipped into Canada or Mexico duty-free — to $800 US.



Canada currently triggers duties for goods valued over $20, one of the lowest de minimis levels in the developed world.



