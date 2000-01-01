Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > General Discussion
Reload this Page The double edged sword of collecting smaller vintage toy lines
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:38 PM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Shockwave 75's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,254
The double edged sword of collecting smaller vintage toy lines
I just received a new figure to add to my SilverHawks collection; Mon-Star's tech guy, Hardware.



While waiting for him to arrive it caused me to ponder collecting these smaller, maybe, less popular, toy lines, and how they are a double edged sword.

Sure, since they're smaller there are less figures to hunt down; SilverHawks has only 19 figures, 3 vehicles, and 3 large birds. But because they are smaller, and perhaps less popular, that means there is also less of them out there. The figures I have consist of 2 that I've had since I was a kid, most I've found at toy shows, one I stumbled upon at an estate sale, and 2, Hotwing and Hardware, I only got on eBay because they were great deals. All the other figures are very hard to find in good condition (thank you chrome flaking) and/or complete.
Personally I have no interest in the vehicles and birds, mostly because of space considerations.
Now I'm in the position of trying to track down Hotwing's bird companion Gyro. Which is difficult since Hotwing himself is hard to come by. I'm lucky I only paid $9.99 for him because getting that bird is likely to cost me!


This is what it looks like:

If anyone has any leads, I'd appreciate it!

Another line like this is Centurions.



If you're like me, and are pretty much only interested in just the core characters with their basic weapons, you can build and pretty much complete your collection in a very short time. The only one that was really hard for me to get was Jake Rockwell. He seems to be the hardest to get of all the 3 Centurions.
But the figure that is the hardest to find is the Traumatizer, which was an end of line release that is so rare and expensive that it might as well not exist.



Then there are the rest of the weapons sets. They can be pretty hard to get complete, and you may have to resort to buying multiple lots of parts just to complete one set. Then there are a couple end of line releases of these as well, that, like the Traumatizer, might as well not even exist.
Doc Terror and Hacker's accessories can be hard to find too. Specifically Hacker's club & axe, and especially Doc Terror's claws.


Like with Gyro, I am in the unenviable position of needing to find ONE of Doc Terror's claws.

Again, any help is appreciated!

What are some of the smaller lines you are trying to collect?
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: SilverHawks.jpg Views: 3 Size: 76.0 KB ID: 43529   Click image for larger version Name: Gyro.jpg Views: 3 Size: 50.0 KB ID: 43530   Click image for larger version Name: Centurions.jpg Views: 3 Size: 102.7 KB ID: 43531   Click image for larger version Name: Doom-Drone-Traumatizer.jpg Views: 3 Size: 68.2 KB ID: 43532   Click image for larger version Name: Doc Terror claws.jpg Views: 3 Size: 97.3 KB ID: 43533  

__________________
READ MY FEEDBACK
COME SEE MY COLLECTION
Shockwave 75 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generation 1 Autobot Sideswipe with Box Vintage Takara JH
Transformers
GoBots Bandai GO BOTS + SUPER GO BOTS Transformers LOT of 11 NICE !!!
Transformers
HUGE Lot of New MOC Transformers Titans Return, Power of the Primes, TLK Figures
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars OffRoad Smokescreen Hound Silverbolt Windblade lot
Transformers
Perfect Effect DX09 MEGA DORAGON Transmetal 2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers G1 Soundwave Hasbro 74'/83' Takara Japan
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus (Warbotron Warbot) - Combaticons
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.