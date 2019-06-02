Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,812
Transformers X Ghostbusters MP-10 Optimus Prime and Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron


To the surprise of assistants and fans at*Comic-Con Colombia, the*Transformers X Ghostbusters MP-10 Optimus Prime and Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron On Display at the event. Comic-Con Colombia*is being held from May 31st to June 3rd in Corferias, Colombia. The display of Hasbro Colombia; also sponsored by Pepe Ganga stores; included the impressive*MP-1GB Optimus Prime Ecto 35 Edition*and*Masterpieve Movie Megatron.* We hope this is a hint for these figures to hit Colombian stores in the future, or even other markets in South America. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers X Ghostbusters MP-10 Optimus Prime and Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron On Display At Comic-Con Colombia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
