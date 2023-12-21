Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,302

Transformers Legacy United Wave 1 Released in Canada Transformers Legacy United Wave 1 has been released in Canada. The Wave includes Animated Bumblebee, Chase, Magneous and Windblade



Sightings are coming in from Gamestops across the country.



Share your sightings in the Thanks to multiple reports we know thathas been released in Canada. The Wave includesandSightings are coming in from Gamestops across the country.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





Visit the official __________________Visit the official TFcon Toronto website for all the details!